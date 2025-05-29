Emprise Bank Sells 994 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Emprise Bank decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Emprise Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $102.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $440.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

