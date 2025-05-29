MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Buys 32,918 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,918 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $20,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $67.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $138.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.89. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 84.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank downgraded NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,817 shares in the company, valued at $13,777,190. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

