Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 322 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 322 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,683,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 64,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $14,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $222.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $132.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.99. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $258.07.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 48.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on UNP. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $244.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Loop Capital lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.50.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

