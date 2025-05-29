Berkeley Inc Has $912,000 Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Berkeley Inc cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 86.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,999 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 25,847 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.9%

UNP opened at $222.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $258.07. The firm has a market cap of $132.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.50.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

