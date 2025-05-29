Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 11.270-11.330 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 11.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $41.0 billion-$41.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $40.8 billion. Salesforce also updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 2.760-2.780 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $367.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.87.

Shares of CRM opened at $275.07 on Thursday. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $212.00 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $268.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.10%.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $543,263.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,599.80. This trade represents a 14.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider R David Schmaier sold 6,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.31, for a total transaction of $1,762,784.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,141,957.90. This represents a 16.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,553 shares of company stock worth $12,897,323. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,582,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

