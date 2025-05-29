Cullen Investment Group LTD. Has $2.87 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Victrix Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $2,090,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 34,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,637,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $2,308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. This trade represents a 5.97% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $349.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $318.94 and its 200-day moving average is $351.77. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.30 and a 52-week high of $418.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $164.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CAT. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $490.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.33.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

