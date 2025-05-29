Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Holdings Decreased by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,321,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,795 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for about 1.8% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $123,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 973,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,494,000 after acquiring an additional 114,855 shares during the period. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 685,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,339,000 after acquiring an additional 15,142 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.12.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $91.72 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $85.32 and a one year high of $109.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.26.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.76%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

