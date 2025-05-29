Cacti Asset Management LLC Has $57.76 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 647,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 4.6% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $57,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $26,350,000. Orca Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $759,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $113.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $128.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.19.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, SVP Dalton E. Smart III sold 4,262 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $352,723.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,707.28. The trade was a 35.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK opened at $76.17 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.31 and a 1-year high of $134.63. The company has a market cap of $191.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 45.35%. The company had revenue of $15.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.16%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.