Trust Co of the South Acquires 275 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Trust Co of the South increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Trust Co of the South’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,464,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Fire Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,028,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.9%

LLY stock opened at $718.59 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $677.09 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $681.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.37, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $782.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $801.29.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 48.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. This represents a 14.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. HSBC downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price target for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,011.37.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

