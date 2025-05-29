Trust Co of the South Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Trust Co of the South boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.4% of Trust Co of the South’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Trust Co of the South’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $170.37 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $182.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.15. The company has a market cap of $270.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

