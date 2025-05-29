Fire Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,431 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fire Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,431 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,424,000. Tesla accounts for about 4.0% of Fire Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,193,181 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $98,211,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,011,604 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $24,566,217,000 after buying an additional 1,655,203 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,997,660,000 after buying an additional 9,920,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,579,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,541,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $356.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $284.09 and its 200 day moving average is $333.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.41 and a 1-year high of $488.54.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.61, for a total transaction of $33,673,167.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,466,850. This trade represents a 56.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.11, for a total value of $1,050,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,435,464.50. The trade was a 10.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 415,623 shares of company stock valued at $116,650,831. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $388.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Tesla from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James cut Tesla to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.97.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.