Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.9% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $289.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $303.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $273.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.75.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

