Marcum Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,716 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in Comcast by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.50 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $44.50 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.10.
Comcast Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $34.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.86. The company has a market cap of $129.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Comcast Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.43%.
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
