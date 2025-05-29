Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 112,101 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 193,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 59,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $63.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.22 and a 200 day moving average of $60.04. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 16.96%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 66.94%.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $125,345.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,604,868.80. This trade represents a 1.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,643 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $612,330.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,311. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,431 shares of company stock worth $1,421,356. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.