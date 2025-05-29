Beacon Wealthcare LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Beacon Wealthcare LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.1% of Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,195,000 after buying an additional 35,884,088 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,232,829,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,202,879,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,993,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kedalion Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,424,795,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $540.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $510.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $533.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

