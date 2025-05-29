Copia Wealth Management Makes New Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Fluent Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 57,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 33,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,106,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank lowered NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $67.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $86.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.89. The firm has a market cap of $138.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,777,190. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.