202 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Purchased by Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC

Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.82, for a total value of $523,308.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,374,385.96. This trade represents a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 425,068 shares of company stock worth $8,418,305. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QCOM

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $147.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.88.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.