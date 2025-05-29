Marcum Wealth LLC Acquires 10,146 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 16.8% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $194,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Windsor Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $590.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $587.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $616.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $558.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $583.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

