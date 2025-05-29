Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 2,235 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $23,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Austin Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 27,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total transaction of $7,499,895.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,297,195.12. This represents a 37.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. William Blair lowered General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. BTIG Research lowered General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $307.00 to $284.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GD

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $273.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $239.20 and a twelve month high of $316.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $271.84 and its 200-day moving average is $267.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.49.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.23. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.61%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.