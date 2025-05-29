Hobart Private Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Hobart Private Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 44.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,079 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.7% of Hobart Private Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hobart Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,393,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,299,000 after buying an additional 10,807,527 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 137,485,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,574,541,000 after buying an additional 10,132,168 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,087,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,690,563,000 after buying an additional 1,599,089 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,258,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,675,000 after buying an additional 2,488,154 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 49,426,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,599,000 after buying an additional 3,331,395 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $55.29 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $55.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.66.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

