MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Has $17.41 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB decreased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Booking were worth $17,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,475.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $178.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,180.00 and a 52 week high of $5,558.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4,873.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,907.67.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.57 by $7.24. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $20.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is 23.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Booking from $5,960.00 to $5,557.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Cfra upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,299.29.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

