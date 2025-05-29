Adirondack Trust Co. Sells 62 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Adirondack Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Capital World Investors increased its position in Amgen by 1,292.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,495,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,693,042,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029,058 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $1,541,991,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Amgen by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,212,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,182,843,000 after buying an additional 3,495,503 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,205,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,441,909,000 after buying an additional 2,672,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $401,913,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $278.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $253.30 and a one year high of $346.85. The company has a market cap of $149.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 176.32%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 86.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Johnson Rice set a $294.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.22.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

