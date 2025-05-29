Adirondack Trust Co. Sells 141 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Adirondack Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 1.0% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 53,784.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,235,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $600,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,275 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,471,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,630,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,461 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $526,587,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,985,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1,239.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 548,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $266,410,000 after purchasing an additional 507,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $469.77 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $418.88 and a one year high of $618.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $462.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $475.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $685.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Melius Research lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Baird R W upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

