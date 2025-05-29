Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,009,726,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,611,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Waste Management by 250.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,658,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,716,000 after buying an additional 1,184,905 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,272,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,265,629,000 after buying an additional 1,151,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on WM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 3,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.11, for a total value of $705,772.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,663 shares in the company, valued at $12,241,066.93. This trade represents a 5.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Johnson Varkey sold 124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.96, for a total transaction of $29,135.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,045.36. The trade was a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,947 shares of company stock worth $20,536,508 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE:WM opened at $237.14 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.59 and a 1 year high of $239.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 37.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 49.77%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

