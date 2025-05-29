Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,650,000. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $972,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.2%

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $88.29 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.57. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.15 and a 1-year high of $89.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.