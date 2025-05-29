CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Cullen Investment Group LTD.

Cullen Investment Group LTD. decreased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,633,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,339,555,000 after acquiring an additional 726,507 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in CSX by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,103,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $810,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,212 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,956,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,345,000 after acquiring an additional 299,536 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $780,194,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CSX by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,350,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $753,507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $31.34 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.58. The company has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. CSX’s payout ratio is 31.14%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Argus set a $32.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.90.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

