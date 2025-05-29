Hobart Private Capital LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Hobart Private Capital LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,232,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,747 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 11,327 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 204,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,710,000 after buying an additional 20,092 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 101,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $63.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.75 and a 200 day moving average of $56.74. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.44.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

