MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 352,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,125 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $26,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 686,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,259,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,238,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,829,000 after buying an additional 48,075 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 17.7%

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $82.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $138.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.85. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $83.19.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

