iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Lessened by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 17.7%

Shares of IEFA opened at $82.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $138.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.24 and its 200-day moving average is $74.85. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $83.19.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

