Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 76.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,258 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $91.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $74.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.93 and its 200 day moving average is $91.26. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $85.32 and a twelve month high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.12.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

