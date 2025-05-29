Jacobs & Co. CA Purchases 337 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Jacobs & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up 1.4% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $12,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 57,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,969,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Fire Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,422,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,262,000 after purchasing an additional 37,282 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT opened at $349.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $164.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $318.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.77. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.30 and a 1 year high of $418.50.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 58.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Baird R W upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $309.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Caterpillar to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. This represents a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

