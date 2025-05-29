First Financial Bank Trust Division Reduces Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $1,244,812,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,924,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,011,796,000 after buying an additional 9,174,682 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,128,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,292,989,000 after buying an additional 5,348,790 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,690,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $519,230,000 after buying an additional 3,563,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $284,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $86.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.82. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46. The firm has a market cap of $97.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.41%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBUX. UBS Group decreased their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Argus raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.72.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

