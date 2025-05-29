Fulcrum Equity Management Reduces Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fulcrum Equity Management cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,479 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 515,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,070,000 after purchasing an additional 18,845 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1,100.8% in the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 14,399 shares during the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 60,649 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after purchasing an additional 25,330 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1,211.3% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,013 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 24,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 634,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $149,017,000 after purchasing an additional 168,774 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.19, for a total transaction of $184,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,026,834.58. This trade represents a 2.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 490,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 720,576 shares of company stock worth $131,249,694 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.15.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $239.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.50 and a 52 week high of $251.88.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.46%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

