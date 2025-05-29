First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $6.54 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $136.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.24.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

