Milestone Asset Management Group LLC Takes $1.19 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Milestone Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,936 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,600,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Tesla by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,158,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Tesla by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 322,300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $130,158,000 after buying an additional 60,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial set a $280.00 target price on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Tesla from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Glj Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $19.05 price target (down from $24.86) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Tesla from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.97.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $356.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $284.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 174.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.41 and a 52 week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total value of $718,046.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,242,273.50. This represents a 9.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.61, for a total value of $33,673,167.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,466,850. This represents a 56.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 415,623 shares of company stock valued at $116,650,831. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

