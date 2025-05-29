Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,755,811.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,703,729.20. This represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total transaction of $1,536,908.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,197,873.08. This trade represents a 8.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,594 shares of company stock valued at $23,991,061. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.7%

JPM opened at $263.46 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $190.88 and a twelve month high of $280.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.44 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target (up previously from $255.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Sunday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.65.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

