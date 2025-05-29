First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 9,141 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,141 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Gould Capital LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $23.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.22 and its 200-day moving average is $25.11. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $131.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.58.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.64%.

Several brokerages have commented on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

