jvl associates llc Has $12.32 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

jvl associates llc increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of jvl associates llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. jvl associates llc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of VO stock opened at $268.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.44. The company has a market cap of $266.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

