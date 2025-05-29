Collective Family Office LLC Has $7.04 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Collective Family Office LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.9% of Collective Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,384.8% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,400,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,864 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21,217.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,034,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,109 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,785,000. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 19,718.0% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 713,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,352,000 after acquiring an additional 709,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,752.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 590,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,106,000 after acquiring an additional 587,596 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $189.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $101.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.06. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $160.23 and a 52 week high of $219.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.34.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

