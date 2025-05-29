Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 10,839 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 82.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,839 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.4%

TMO opened at $401.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $390.50 and a fifty-two week high of $627.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $435.42 and its 200 day moving average is $502.00. The stock has a market cap of $151.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.11 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $605.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.43.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.67, for a total value of $5,166,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,506,950.58. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 3,775 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.52, for a total transaction of $2,010,263.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,759,736.32. This represents a 25.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,075 shares of company stock worth $7,305,942. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

