Stash Investments LLC Purchases 23,817 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Stash Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,817 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 39.4% of Stash Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Stash Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $73,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 114.8% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Emprise Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Emprise Bank now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,724,000. Avant Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,216,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 81,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,709,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $289.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $273.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $303.39.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

