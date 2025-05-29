Adirondack Trust Co. Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 12,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Avant Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Nestegg Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $88.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.57. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.15 and a twelve month high of $89.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.