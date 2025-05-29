Bank Stocks To Consider – May 28th

Invesco QQQ, Intuit, Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase & Co., SoFi Technologies, Mastercard, and Fiserv are the seven Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are shares issued by publicly traded banking institutions, giving investors an ownership stake in companies that take deposits, extend loans and provide other financial services. Their performance is driven by factors such as interest?rate movements, credit quality of loan portfolios, economic conditions and regulatory changes. Bank stocks often pay dividends and are used as a barometer for the health of the broader financial sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $521.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,018,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,318,066. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $540.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $476.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $500.91. The company has a market capitalization of $326.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Intuit (INTU)

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $753.94. The company had a trading volume of 782,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,343. Intuit has a one year low of $532.65 and a one year high of $758.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $622.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $621.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $210.77 billion, a PE ratio of 73.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.00. 10,835,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,668,332. Bank of America has a one year low of $33.07 and a one year high of $48.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $331.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

JPM traded down $1.64 on Wednesday, reaching $263.65. 1,795,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,546,639. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $190.88 and a twelve month high of $280.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $244.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $732.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Shares of SOFI traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.22. The company had a trading volume of 25,356,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,012,105. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.03. SoFi Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.84.

Mastercard (MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

MA stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $576.32. 577,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,603,898. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $541.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $538.59. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $428.86 and a 52 week high of $588.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Fiserv (FI)

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

NYSE:FI traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,013,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092,660. The stock has a market cap of $87.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $146.25 and a fifty-two week high of $238.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.74 and its 200 day moving average is $208.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

