Adirondack Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in Mastercard by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,535,000. Trust Co of the South grew its stake in Mastercard by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 821 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Mastercard by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 11,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,315,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 7,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.68, for a total value of $3,813,337.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,459,292.32. This represents a 17.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total transaction of $8,678,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,692,629.36. This trade represents a 15.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,207 shares of company stock worth $12,664,529. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $605.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DZ Bank raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $595.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $608.57.

NYSE MA opened at $575.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $428.86 and a 52 week high of $588.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $542.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $538.84.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 188.47%. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

