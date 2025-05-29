Promising Growth Stocks To Research – May 28th

Novo Nordisk A/S, SpringWorks Therapeutics, Prologis, Apollo Global Management, and BlackRock are the five Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares in companies expected to grow their revenues and earnings at a faster pace than the overall market. These firms typically reinvest profits back into the business instead of paying dividends, which often leads to higher valuation multiples. Investors are drawn to growth stocks for their potential for substantial capital appreciation, though they carry greater risk if projected growth doesn’t materialize. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.81. 4,652,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,703,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.38. The company has a market capitalization of $308.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

SWTX stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.69. 3,587,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,186,252. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a one year low of $28.21 and a one year high of $62.00. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.94.

Prologis (PLD)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.71. 1,322,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,180,299. Prologis has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $132.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.71.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of APO traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $132.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 963,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,934,353. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.68. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $95.11 and a fifty-two week high of $189.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

BLK traded down $4.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $976.67. The company had a trading volume of 125,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,289. The company has a market cap of $151.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $752.30 and a 12 month high of $1,084.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $921.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $976.43.

