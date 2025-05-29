Adirondack Trust Co. Sells 101 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Adirondack Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,765 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 1.4% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $312.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $312.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $326.32.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total value of $295,850.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,496.27. The trade was a 7.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up previously from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 5th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.91.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

