Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 1.1% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $88.52 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $99.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

