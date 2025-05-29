SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $19.48, but opened at $18.65. SpartanNash shares last traded at $19.14, with a volume of 62,135 shares traded.

The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SpartanNash Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8,800.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Northcoast Research downgraded SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SpartanNash

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 104,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 42,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $650.47 million, a PE ratio of -1,913.50 and a beta of 0.42.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

