American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $56.64, but opened at $59.26. American Woodmark shares last traded at $57.73, with a volume of 10,419 shares trading hands.

The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AMWD. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Zelman & Associates restated an “underperform” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of American Woodmark from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Woodmark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Woodmark

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMWD. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 215.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 842.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Woodmark Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $852.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.69.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

