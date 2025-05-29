SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) is Hobart Private Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Hobart Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 218,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,316 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 2.8% of Hobart Private Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hobart Private Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $11,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 224.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
SPYV opened at $50.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $44.39 and a one year high of $55.42.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
